KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance with attempting to locate a vehicle involved in a shooting from Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
The vehicle is believed to be described as a white 2010-2017 four-door Chevrolet Equinox with a sunroof and paper tags.
Officials said on September 9, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a shooting on Interstate 70 near Interstate 635 in Wyandotte County. The victim’s vehicle was shot at while they were traveling westbound on I-70 over 38th Street.
The suspect vehicle continued southbound on I-635 from I-70. The Chevrolet Equinox was occupied by a white or Hispanic female driver, in her 20’s, and a white or Hispanic male shooter, in his 20’s, with dark hair.
If anyone has any information regarding a vehicle matching this description, please contact Trooper Christopher Suther at 913-249-0639 or Christopher.Suther@KS.GOV, Lieutenant Mitch Mellick at 913-229-2337 or Mitch.Mellick@KS.GOV, or contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
