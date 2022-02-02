Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

KANSAS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment closed all COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday morning because of conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm.

That includes the Kansas City area testing sites at The Armory in KCK, Johnson County Community College in Overland Park and the Shawnee Mission Theatre in Shawnee.

A statement from the health department reads:

These closures are made in the interest of protecting the safety of testing staff and patients. Individuals can find alternate free testing sites as well as updated hours and availability at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.

