TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has signed legislation rewriting Kansas laws for managing the coronavirus pandemic and future emergencies even though she believes it could hinder disaster response efforts.
The measure Kelly signed Wednesday extends the state of emergency for the pandemic until May 28 instead of letting it expire March 31.
Kelly cited the extension in announcing her action.
The measure also leaves counties in charge of mask mandates and other restrictions.
But The Wichita Eagle reported that the Sedgwick County Commission ended its remaining COVID-19 restrictions and said the measure signed by Kelly makes it more likely it would lose lawsuits over such restrictions.
