TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act, more commonly known as the APEX bill.
Gov. Kelly's office says that the bipartisan bill will create a new tool in the state's toolbox that will allow it to compete on a national and global scale for large economic development projects.
"This economic development bill could help Kansas land the biggest private sector investment in the state’s history," Kelly's office said. "The current project would bring 4,000 new jobs to Kansas and inject $4 billion in business investment into the Kansas economy."
Governor Kelly said:
"This positions Kansas to potentially land a once-in-a-generation opportunity that could transform our economy. This tool is about more than just one project. It makes us an economic powerhouse ready to compete on a national and global scale. That means thousands of new jobs, billions more business dollars injected into the economy, and more opportunities for Kansas families. I need to thank Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman for their leadership and hard work to fast-track this bill. An opportunity like this was an all-hands-on-deck effort, and they worked with us to get this done."
Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said:
"Passage of APEX shows there is strong bipartisan support to put Kansas on the national stage for economic development. The APEX bill gives us a realistic shot at winning large economic development projects that will bring huge business investment and job creation to our state. We are excited about our chances with the current prospect that would be transformative for our state and deliver long lasting benefits to Kansas. Thank you to Governor Kelly and the Legislature – and especially Senate President Masterson, House Speaker Ryckman, Chairwoman Erickson and Chairman Tarwater – for this commitment to strengthening our economic development toolkit and making Kansas even more of a force to be reckoned with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.