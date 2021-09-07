OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro.
The order applies throughout Overland Park, from sunup to sundown.
Officer Castro, 23, died following a battle with COVID-19.
“I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Freddie Castro – my thoughts are with them and the entire Overland Park community during this difficult time,” Governor Kelly said. “We owe Officer Castro a great debt of gratitude for his commitment to his community. He will be missed.”
Castro joined the Overland Park Police Department in March of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.