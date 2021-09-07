OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro.

The order applies throughout Overland Park, from sunup to sundown.

Officer Castro, 23, died following a battle with COVID-19.

“I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Freddie Castro – my thoughts are with them and the entire Overland Park community during this difficult time,” Governor Kelly said. “We owe Officer Castro a great debt of gratitude for his commitment to his community. He will be missed.”

Castro joined the Overland Park Police Department in March of 2019.