TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Governor Laura Kelly is making it mandatory to wear a face covering in the state of Kansas starting July 3.
Governor Laura Kelly said in her weekly press conference that starting July 3 at 12:01 a.m., everyone in Kansas must wear a face covering.
Under the order, most Kansans must wear masks in stores and shops, restaurants, and in any situation in which social distancing of six-feet cannot be maintained, including outside.
More information will be released on Thursday such as specific guidance regarding under what circumstances masks must be worn.
Similar guidelines were already schedule to take effect Tuesday in Wyandotte County, and Douglas County officials announced their own mask order to start Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
