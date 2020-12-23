TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told a Topeka newspaper on Wednesday that prisoners should get the COVID-19 vaccine before the general population does.
Kelly told The Topeka Capital-Journal that she is basing her action on "science and what we know works."
She said said that nursing homes and prisons are two of the largest hot spots for the virus.
"It's not just prisoners that we're talking about," Kelly said when the newspaper asked her a second time if she would support prisoners getting vaccinated before the general population. "There are a lot of people, state employees who work in those facilities, who are the correctional officers, who provide medical service, who provide food service. There are all sorts of other people who were not convicted of a crime who work in those facilities, and vaccinations protect them, too."
According to data collected by The Marshall Project and the Associated Press, one in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus.
That’s a rate four times as high as the general populations. The spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing.
The Marshall Project shows half of the prisoners in Kansas have been infected with COVID-19.
Kansas has the third-highest prison rate in the country.
As of this week, there were 19 reported clusters in prisons across the state, accounting for nearly 4,700 COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
