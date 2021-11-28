LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/AP) --- Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman, a Democrat representing KCK, faces more legal trouble.
Coleman was arrested this weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The arrest happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning at mile-marker 203 on I-70 westbound, according to Douglas County jail records.
He was released on a $250 bond.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called for Coleman to resign immediately.
“Mr. Coleman’s most recent arrest is further evidence that he is not fit to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives and that his continued presence in the Legislature is a disservice to his constituents," she said. "He should resign immediately and seek the treatment that he needs. If he does not resign, the Legislature should use its process to remove him from office.”
Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer also called for him to resign on Sunday.
Release: House Democratic Leader Responds to Representative Aaron Coleman’s Arrest #ksleg pic.twitter.com/MlO2b0qwIM— Kansas House Democrats (@KSHouseDems) November 29, 2021
Coleman was arrested in Johnson County in late October and has since been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.
An affidavit released by authorities in Johnson County stated that Coleman pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized.
Earlier this month, Coleman was also banned from the Kansas Department of Labor's offices because the agency's director said Coleman had tried to improperly gain entry to the department's main office through a secured employee entry and berated a security officer.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.
