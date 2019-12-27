TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards.

The funds are generated by federal fines, penalty assessments, forfeited appearances and bail bonds. No taxpayer money is deposited into the fund.

“Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans,” Kelly said. “No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”

The VOCA grant program awards funds to eligible crime victim assistance programs that provide services to victims and survivors of crime. They respond to the emotional, psychological or physical needs of crime victims.

“The grant helps victims of crime to stabilize their lives after a victimization; helps survivors to understand and participate in the criminal justice system; and restores a measure of security and safety for victims and survivors,” a release from the governor’s office said. “Specifically, programs provide crisis intervention, legal support, criminal justice assistance, safety planning, mental health, helpline counseling, and transitional housing, among other services.”

A total of $20,520,561 was awarded to 65 organizations. The full list is below.

2020 VOCA Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$318,625

Barton

Barton County Attorney’s Office

$41,475

Barton

Family Crisis Center

$551,903

Butler

Butler County Attorney’s Office

$38,497

Butler

Family Life Center

$92,000

Butler

Sunlight Child Advocacy Center

$214,845

Butler

Tri-County CASA

$56,169

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$57,403

Crawford

Children’s Advocacy Center

$61,780

Crawford

Safehouse Crisis Center

$340,490

Douglas

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office

$47,283

Douglas

The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center

$286,592

Douglas

The Willow Domestic Violence Center

$471,158

Ellis

Options:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services

$593,540

Finney

Family Crisis Services

$358,252

Finney

Spirit of the Plains, CASA

$30,671

Ford

CASA-Children Worth Saving

$45,291

Ford

Crisis Center of Dodge City

$146,647

Ford

Ford County Attorney’s Office

$182,709

Ford

Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center

$110,435

Ford

Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections

$25,094

Geary

CASA of the 8th Judicial District

$19,231

Harvey

CASA:  A Voice for Children

$50,569

Harvey

Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force

$813,597

Harvey

Heart to Heart

$93,097

Jackson

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

$79,134

Johnson

CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

$157,048

Johnson

Johnson County District Attorney’s Office

$157,731

Johnson

SAFEHOME

$1,484,260

Johnson

Sunflower House

$582,830

Leavenworth

Alliance Against Family Violence

$196,417

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$177,243

Lyon

SOS

$572,465

Reno

BrightHouse

$426,007

Riley

Crisis Center

$275,416

Riley

Kansas State University

$322,687

Riley

Riley County Police Department

$74,555

Riley

Sunflower CASA Project

$210,675

Saline

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services

$140,482

Saline

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

$859,704

Saline

Saint Francis Community and Residential Services

$80,689

Scott

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

$680,760

Sedgwick

CAC of Sedgwick County

$715,965

Sedgwick

Catholic Charities, Harbor House

$399,096

Sedgwick

City of Wichita Police Department

$171,398

Sedgwick

City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office

$120,649

Sedgwick

Roots & Wings CASA

$87,310

Sedgwick

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

$70,926

Sedgwick

StepStone

$222,511

Sedgwick

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center

$647,676

Sedgwick

Wichita Children’s Home

$396,022

Sedgwick

Wichita Family Crisis Center

$704,650

Seward

Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services

$304,146

Shawnee

City of Topeka Police Department

$63,911

Shawnee

Disability Rights Center of Kansas

$438,840

Shawnee

Kansas Department of Corrections

$606,604

Shawnee

Kansas Legal Services

$780,384

Shawnee

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center

$69,725

Shawnee

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$160,593

Shawnee

YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment

$542,992

Wyandotte

Foster Adopt Connect

$299,838

Wyandotte

Friends of Yates

$753,670

Wyandotte

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault

$881,277

Wyandotte

The Family Conservancy

$187,358

Wyandotte

Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.

$369,564

 

TOTAL

$20,520,561

