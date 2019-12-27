TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards.
The funds are generated by federal fines, penalty assessments, forfeited appearances and bail bonds. No taxpayer money is deposited into the fund.
“Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans,” Kelly said. “No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”
The VOCA grant program awards funds to eligible crime victim assistance programs that provide services to victims and survivors of crime. They respond to the emotional, psychological or physical needs of crime victims.
“The grant helps victims of crime to stabilize their lives after a victimization; helps survivors to understand and participate in the criminal justice system; and restores a measure of security and safety for victims and survivors,” a release from the governor’s office said. “Specifically, programs provide crisis intervention, legal support, criminal justice assistance, safety planning, mental health, helpline counseling, and transitional housing, among other services.”
A total of $20,520,561 was awarded to 65 organizations. The full list is below.
2020 VOCA Grant Awards
County
Organization Name
Grant Award
Allen
Hope Unlimited
$318,625
Barton
Barton County Attorney’s Office
$41,475
Barton
Family Crisis Center
$551,903
Butler
Butler County Attorney’s Office
$38,497
Butler
Family Life Center
$92,000
Butler
Sunlight Child Advocacy Center
$214,845
Butler
Tri-County CASA
$56,169
Cloud
North Central Kansas CASA
$57,403
Crawford
Children’s Advocacy Center
$61,780
Crawford
Safehouse Crisis Center
$340,490
Douglas
Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
$47,283
Douglas
The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center
$286,592
Douglas
The Willow Domestic Violence Center
$471,158
Ellis
Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
$593,540
Finney
Family Crisis Services
$358,252
Finney
Spirit of the Plains, CASA
$30,671
Ford
CASA-Children Worth Saving
$45,291
Ford
Crisis Center of Dodge City
$146,647
Ford
Ford County Attorney’s Office
$182,709
Ford
Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
$110,435
Ford
Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections
$25,094
Geary
CASA of the 8th Judicial District
$19,231
Harvey
CASA: A Voice for Children
$50,569
Harvey
Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
$813,597
Harvey
Heart to Heart
$93,097
Jackson
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
$79,134
Johnson
CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
$157,048
Johnson
Johnson County District Attorney’s Office
$157,731
Johnson
SAFEHOME
$1,484,260
Johnson
Sunflower House
$582,830
Leavenworth
Alliance Against Family Violence
$196,417
Leavenworth
First Judicial District CASA Association
$177,243
Lyon
SOS
$572,465
Reno
BrightHouse
$426,007
Riley
Crisis Center
$275,416
Riley
Kansas State University
$322,687
Riley
Riley County Police Department
$74,555
Riley
Sunflower CASA Project
$210,675
Saline
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services
$140,482
Saline
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
$859,704
Saline
Saint Francis Community and Residential Services
$80,689
Scott
Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
$680,760
Sedgwick
CAC of Sedgwick County
$715,965
Sedgwick
Catholic Charities, Harbor House
$399,096
Sedgwick
City of Wichita Police Department
$171,398
Sedgwick
City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office
$120,649
Sedgwick
Roots & Wings CASA
$87,310
Sedgwick
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
$70,926
Sedgwick
StepStone
$222,511
Sedgwick
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
$647,676
Sedgwick
Wichita Children’s Home
$396,022
Sedgwick
Wichita Family Crisis Center
$704,650
Seward
Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
$304,146
Shawnee
City of Topeka Police Department
$63,911
Shawnee
Disability Rights Center of Kansas
$438,840
Shawnee
Kansas Department of Corrections
$606,604
Shawnee
Kansas Legal Services
$780,384
Shawnee
LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
$69,725
Shawnee
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
$160,593
Shawnee
YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
$542,992
Wyandotte
Foster Adopt Connect
$299,838
Wyandotte
Friends of Yates
$753,670
Wyandotte
Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
$881,277
Wyandotte
The Family Conservancy
$187,358
Wyandotte
Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.
$369,564
TOTAL
$20,520,561
