JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Fire crews battled an intense house fire soon after the new year.

Fire crews from near the small city of Denison, which is north of Topeka, were called to a house fire about a quarter of a mile east of W. Road on 158 Road just after midnight Tuesday.

Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff Tim Morse told KCTV5 News that no one was injured in the house fire.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

