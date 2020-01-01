JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Fire crews battled an intense house fire soon after the new year.
Fire crews from near the small city of Denison, which is north of Topeka, were called to a house fire about a quarter of a mile east of W. Road on 158 Road just after midnight Tuesday.
Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff Tim Morse told KCTV5 News that no one was injured in the house fire.
Investigators have not said what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.