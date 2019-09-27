AUGUSTA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas farmers are harvesting hemp for the first time.
This comes after the state made planting hemp legal during the last legislative session.
Rick Gash planted more than 10,000 hemp seeds in July near Wichita. He walked the five acres behind his house in Augusta, Kansas, on Thursday clipping only a few hundred hemp plants by hand.
“They say for a good crop you want to plant no later than July 1. I planted July 12, I think, he said.
Every plant was marked with a flag so Gash wouldn’t lose it in the brush. It took about an hour to find them all.
Then, he stripped the buds and saved the stalks.
“We have varying sizes. It’s not uniform. It’s not consistent across all the plants,” he said. “And since we’ve had so little plants, seeing them all in one place is pretty exciting.”
After drying, the flowers will be used for CBD, and the stalks will be used for plastics and clothing.
Right now, Gash says he’s in it for research and development, and the small harvest isn’t getting him down.
“Planting will be at the end of April, but if we do an indoor grow that can start after we get a license,” he said.
Gash says it was all worth it to be at the forefront of the industry.
