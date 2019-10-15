PRINCETON, KS (KCTV) – Area farmers have been hit hard by mother nature this year, but one man says all that rain actually helped his crop.
It’s a day Bob Ralph has been waiting for after deciding he’d like to give growing popcorn a try.
“I chose popcorn because I didn’t actually know where it came from and it just popped in my head, no pun intended,” popcorn farmer Bob Ralph said.
Ralph is a first-generation farmer and he documented his journey on YouTube, everything from planting to the first failed batch that didn’t pop at all. But it wasn’t long after that things finally got going.
“I will tell you the day I popped popcorn that I grew, I’ll never forget that it was so fascinating,” Ralph said.
As it turns out, a company in Germany had been watching Ralph’s videos that he posted to YouTube.
“At this very farm, I was walking around and got an email from a guy in Germany that said, ‘Hey, we found you on the internet, we’ve watched all your YouTube videos. We think your company is great. Would you have the capacity and then the desire to ship some popcorn to us in Germany? We own movie theaters,’” Ralph read from the email.
And so a deal was done and next month Ralph will ship 700,000 pounds of corn to Germany.
“It blows my mind. We’ll have about 8% of the German movie theater market next year, that is shocking. It’s amazing to think that 5,000 miles away from where I’m growing this popcorn and harvesting it right now, people will be enjoying it in a movie theater! It makes me proud,” Ralph exclaimed.
And it wouldn’t have happened if not for an idea, a chunk of Kansas land and the internet.
Princeton Popcorn isn’t just for movie theaters in Europe, you’ll be able to pick some up for yourself in area grocery stores after the first of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.