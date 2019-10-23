FORT SCOTT, KS (KCTV) – It was the moment many who've done business with Garland Nelson were hoping for - Caldwell County prosecutors charging him with 10 felony counts including the murders of two brothers from Wisconsin who went missing after visiting Nelson's farm in Braymer.

Besides murder, Nelson has also been charged with abandonment of a corpse, evidence tampering, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kansas farmer David Foster said people connected to all of this worried as the months dragged on that maybe they didn't have enough evidence to charge Nelson with murder, so it was good to see that evidence spelled out.

The farm in Braymer that Nelson worked with his mom was quiet Wednesday, though a scattering of cattle suggesting his mother has continued operations while Nelson has been held in jail without bail.

Three months have passed since investigators searched the farm looking for evidence of brothers Nick and Justin Diemel, who went missing on July 21. Court records say the brothers had come to collect a quarter-million-dollar check for a cattle deal.

Foster reached out to KCTV5 News soon after the investigation was announced with evidence of the financial mess Nelson was in and a phone call he’d recorded of Nelson more than a month before the brothers vanished.

In the recording, Foster said Nelson mentioned the brothers.

“I’ve got guys in Wisconsin that you know what I’m trying to be nice. Because I know they’re going to lose everything they own.”

Nelson had agreed to raise cattle for Foster. The Kansas farmer threatened to visit Nelson’s operation himself to count the cattle but got busy. He later learned the animals ended up either sick or dead, and Foster said Nelson told him he was desperate.

People in Braymer prayed as firefighters aided in a search of the 74 acres. Aerial video from Chopper 5 showed a command post next to a smoldering burn pile, and court records now indicate the bodies had been burned.

Investigators believe Nelson shot the brothers, and though he didn’t admit to that, court records say he admitted that he “...found and observed two bodies ... each inside of a 55-gallon metal barrel.”

That’s is when Nelson told prosecutors he “...moved through the pasture ... in a skid loader bucket to an adjacent pasture...” where he burned them with “...diesel fuel being poured over them and ignited...”

Nelson then placed them in a manure pile, the documents say, then used the skid loader to crush the barrels.

Foster didn’t know the details when he sat down with KCTV5 News months ago, but he was sure Nick and Justin Diemel were dead, and it was eating him up inside.

“Nick had 4 kids,” he said in that earlier interview. “I have 4 kids.”

When Foster spoke by phone with KCTV5 News Wednesday, he said he’s grateful to still be here, grieving for the Diemels, and hoping for justice.

“That’s what everybody felt like he deserved was to be put on trial for murder,” he said. “That’s the next step in this terrible nightmare.”