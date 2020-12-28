Unemployment, jobless claims file photo

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask walks under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

 Jeff Chiu

WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Dept. of Labor says it's still waiting on instructions from the U.S. Dept. of Labor on how to issue unemployment payments.

This comes as the agency will transition into the new program that comes with the relief bill President Trump signed Sunday. 

The department had already been under fire in recent months because of its slow process times for those awaiting and receiving unemployment benefits in Kansas.

The Department of Labor says it can take up to two weeks to make the change. 

