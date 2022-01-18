KANSAS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health will discontinue contact tracing for COVID-19 beginning Feb. 1, reassigning workers to other areas, the state agency announced Tuesday morning.
The decision comes amid a surge in positive cases that is at odds with the ability to properly contact trace, especially since public interest in participating in contact tracing has diminished as the pandemic has gone on, according to the department.
"County local health departments have already begun to wind down contact tracing, and K-12 schools who were participating in contact tracing as part fo the Test-to-Stay program may temporarily suspend contact tracing as well," according to a statement released Tuesday by the Health Department.
The department is still encouraging those who test positive to notify those they have come into contact with, including their workplace, especially if they work in schools, daycares, churches, long-term care facilities or homeless shelters.
“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, public health has to begin to adjust the level of response to help alleviate the strain on the public health system,” Janet Stanek, acting secretary for the Department of Health, said in the department's statement. “The pandemic is far from over, but this step is a move toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic disease. The responsibility of protecting yourself and others belongs to all of us.”
