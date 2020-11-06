KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- State democrats could block a 20-year-old Representative-elect from taking office.
Aaron Coleman became one of the youngest candidates in history elected to the House on Tuesday. He ran unopposed after unseating longtime incumbent Stan Frownfelter.
Less than a week after the election, criticized Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in tweets as a “Republican” unfit to serve because she doesn’t support Medicare for All or the Green New Deal plan to combat climate change and suggesting “radical progressives” will prevent her reelection in 2022. Coleman touted a liberal platform in defeating Democratic state Rep. Stan Frownfelter by 14 votes in the August primary.
A political operative provided The Associated Press with a screen shot of another tweet that was no longer online Thursday in which Coleman predicted that Kelly would face an “extremely bloody” Democratic primary in two years. The screen shot was provided anonymously because the operative was not authorized to speak about the race.
“I’m not playing around,” Coleman wrote in the tweet. “People will realize one day when I call a hit out on you it’s real.”
KCTV5 reached out to Coleman to find out what he meant by the statement.
"It's insane to pretend this was a call for violence," Coleman said. "When they say I'm threatening you have to realize I'm threatening their power, money and establishment interest."
Kansas Democrats have since indicated that they may try and block Coleman from taking office, calling him unfit for office. Legislators could accomplish this with a two-thirds vote in both chambers.
"This shows the democratic party doesn't care about progressives or young people," Coleman said.
Coleman acknowledged a poor choice of wording with the use of the phrase, "hit," stressing that he meant it figuratively, as in a "political hit," meaning that the Democrats in Kansas cannot win without support from young progressive candidates.
"I'm not sorry for the message," he said. "I'm sorry for the words I chose. The words I chose caused confusion and doesn't reflect my beliefs on the actual issue."
