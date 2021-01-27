(KCTV) -- Kansas lawmakers are considering a proposal to expand a program that uses tax credits to help low income students attend private schools.
House and Senate committees considered the bill Tuesday. Supporters of the proposal say it would allow low-income students to voluntarily leave public schools if they choose to.
They say the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted educational differences, with most private schools operating in-person full time while many public schools are online or in hybrid situations.
Opponents argued the tax credits would hurt public schools by reducing the state's general fund, and would eventually lead to taxpayer money be used to send students to private schools.
