TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Two Kansas companies were fined $1 million each on Wednesday by federal regulators in connection with the release of a toxic cloud of chlorine gas over Atchison in 2016.
U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Crabtree passed down the sentences to Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients, Inc., both of which had already pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violations of the Clean Air Act.
The violations are tied to the release of a chlorine gas cloud caused by the mistaken mixing of thousands of gallons of two chemicals, sulfuric acid and sodium hypochlorite, at the MGP Ingredients facility.
The noxious cloud led the Atchison County Department of Emergency Management to issue shelter-in-place orders for the community and evacuate some areas.
Officials also said around 140 people sought medical treatment, including company employees, members of the public and first responders.
“The chemicals involved in this case posed serious public health and environmental dangers,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cate Holston of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Kansas. “EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to holding responsible parties accountable for actions that put an entire community at risk.”
