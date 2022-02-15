LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas community is wrapping their arms around a family who lost everything after an overnight house fire last weekend.
“Our entire life that we had built, we lost in a matter of one night,” says Travis Papenberg, the owner of Industrial Service Technologies in Tonganoxie.
Back when Papenberg was nine years old, he and his family lost their home to a fire.
“I remember as a small kid how detrimental it was for us, how stressful it was on my parents at the time, how stressful it was for me going to school, we had lost everything,” says Papenberg.
That personal experience is one of the reasons when he heard about a fire early Sunday morning, that took everything away from a Tonganoxie family, including their dog, he knew he had to do something.
Calling on several businesses including his own to provide assistance.
“We find it very important to support each other and unite and make sure we give back as much as possible to show strength in our community,” says Papenberg.
So far, the Tonganoxie community has really proven their strength.
Papenberg’s company is contributing $2,500 and accepting donations at their business, which they’ve already started receiving support.
Even a local contractor has reached out, willing to do a complete demolition and removal of the house and a GoFundMe page has also been created.
Papenberg says he knows exactly what the family is going through right now and wants them to know, neither he nor the community is going to let them go through it alone.
“They genuinely want to help for no other reason, for no benefit of their own. They just want you to know that ‘hey we are here for you, we support you and we are all the future of this community’,” says Papenberg.
We did have a chance to speak with the homeowner, who is active military and says he is not used to receiving help, but he genuinely appreciates the community.
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
