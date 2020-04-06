KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Spring Parade of Homes has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
It was scheduled to run April 25 through May 10.
The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City is evaluating the possibility of hosting the the homes parade in late spring or early to mid-summer, but will continue to actively monitor the developments related to the COVID-19 outbreak and consult the recommendations of health officials at the federal, state, and local levels to determine when exactly will be the most appropriate time to host it.
"KCHBA is committed to doing its part to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the health and safety of our members, employees, and neighbors from across the Kansas City metro have been and will continue to be our top priorities," they said in a written statement.
KCHBA encourages consumers to take advantage of the Parade of Homes mobile app to view homes. Additional information will be available at KCParadeofHomes.com as it is announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.