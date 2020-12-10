KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - Would you consider the COVID-19 pandemic a disaster? Should it be considered like a tornado in terms of its impact on business?
That’s the question behind a growing conflict between small businesses and their insurance companies. Thursday, one local restaurant, bar and brewery filed a lawsuit on the matter in federal court in Kansas City.
Brewery Emperial’s insurance policy is 400 pages long. It includes a policy for what’s commonly known as business interruption insurance.
It covers physical damage and losses due to an unforeseen event. Unlike claims stemming from fire, flood, and the like, the building still stands. Lawyers, however, argue the language should be interpreted more broadly than that. Physical, they say, doesn’t have to be visible.
You can find drinks being poured inside Brewery Emperial, but you won’t find any customers inside.
It’s outdoors only, a decision the owners made.
Co-owner Julie Thompson said she and her co-owner husband, Keith, made the decision after “following the numbers and the increased amount of infections.”
“If it can slow this down and get this to a better spot, that’s the responsible thing to do,” continued Keith Thompson.
That’s why the Thompsons are not going the route some other businesses have. They’re not suing the city over restrictions hurting business.
“We believe what the city has mandated keeps people safe,” affirmed Julie Thompson.
Instead they’re suing their insurance company to cover loss of income under a policy commonly known as business interruption insurance.
“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” said Dan Curry, the attorney filing the lawsuit.
Curry provided a generalized description of business interruption insurance.
“When something comes along and stops the normal course of business and they start suffering losses, that’s what this insurance is supposed to cover,” said Curry.
Insurance industry groups say the policies were intended for “widespread disasters” like tornados, wildfires and floods - things that impact businesses due to physical damage and loss.
“I would say a global pandemic is widespread disaster,” exclaimed Keith Thompson.
It’s become such a widespread conflict that the Insurance Information Institute has web pages dedicated to it. In one press release posted in October, they quote CEO Sean Kevelighan calling out “frivolous lawsuits that threaten the solvency of our industry.”
The group says to cover all such claims would bankrupt the industry and deplete their reserves, impacting insurance payments for other disasters.
In an infographic slide show, the group says “only the federal government has the financial capacity” to cover this level of loss and they’re seeking assistance for that.
The Thompsons say maybe insurance companies do need a hand but that doesn’t mean they should be free of responsibility.
“Hundreds of thousands of small businesses pay into this,” remarked Julie Thompson.
“The reason you get insurance is when something really bad happens, it’s covered. And I think that’s kind of the bottom line” concluded Keith Thompson.
Back when the first iteration of SARS happened in 2002, some companies got wise and specifically excluded a virus or pandemic in their policies. Some did not. Curry says the Thompsons’ has a pandemic exclusion, but only in a small piece of the policy.
“We don’t think it applies,” Curry said.
Courts across the nation have rejected similar lawsuits from going to court, but a recent decision in Kansas City made headlines, hailed as a positive for the business owners seeking payment from their policies.
Curry said he was encouraged after a federal judge in Kansas City issued a ruling in August on another case connected to whether those policies cover COVID-19. The insurance company wanted the judge to dismiss the case, but the judge said there was significant merit to let it proceed. The class action suit was filed on behalf of three Kansas City area restaurants and a hair salon in the Springfield area. It is still in the early stages of making its way through the court.
