KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s three times the cuteness on Tiger Trail.
The red pandas of the Kansas City Zoo are parents. Randy and Kate welcomed three cubs on July 11 although these youngsters will stay in the nest box for a few months.
Guest may be able to get a glimpse of them on a monitor outside the exhibit.
Kate and Randy are both first-time parents and it’s rare to have three cubs born at once, but Mom is doing a great job caring for them.
Just 24 hours after birth, a neonatal exam was performed. Red pandas typically have high mortality rates, the three cubs however are doing well thanks to Kate and her caregivers.
The smallest of the cubs has been receiving supplemental feedings from zookeepers to ensure that it gains weight at a healthy rate.
Adult red pandas grow to be about the size of a house cat. Right now, these cubs are small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. They have mostly white fur but it will turn a reddish-brown color when they are around 50 days old.
In the wild, red pandas often move their cubs to ensure safety. Kate has three nest boxes behind the scenes and moves the cubs around to whichever she thinks is the best at that time. Guests may occasionally see them on exhibit when she is moving the cubs from one nest box to another.
The cubs will likely make their exhibit debut around October.
There is a camera on the nest boxes so zookeepers can keep an eye on the cubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.