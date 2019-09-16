KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a Masai giraffe calf named Chandy.
The zoo posted on their Facebook page Monday that they have welcomed two-week-old Chandy to the herd.
They also posted on their page that Masai giraffes are endangered and that their population has declined by more than 50% in 30 years.
“The Kansas City Zoo supports Masai giraffe conservation with financial support from the Zoo's Conservation Fund to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Each visit to the Kansas City Zoo results in a contribution to the Conservation Fund, helping to protect species from extinction at home and around the globe.”
You can buy your tickets to see Chandy and all the other animals here.
