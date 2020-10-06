KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Zoo will welcome a new male Polar Bear this month!
The Kansas City Zoo announced Tuesday that a 3-year-old Polar Bear named Nuniq, (pronounced new-nick), will be joining the zoo. He is coming from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Nuniq was one of twin polar bear cubs born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in November 2016 and has resided at Henry Vilas Zoo since 2018. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Polar Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP) has recommended that Nuniq be transferred to the Kansas City Zoo. He will join Berlin, our 31-year-old female, who has lived here since December 2012. Berlin is an older bear and beyond breeding age,” the zoo said in a release.
Nuniq currently weighs 1,045 pounds and Berlin weighs 650 pounds.
Nuniq will be joining the zoo later in October, but he will stay behind-the-scenes to acclimate to his new home, and quarantine to protect Berlin’s health. The two bears will be slowly and carefully introduced in hopes that they will eventually be able to share the public space in their habitat. You will be able to greet Nuniq in the middle of November.
The Polar Bear Passage at the zoo, “is over 18,000 square feet, with a 140,000-gallon chilled pool and includes climate-controlled behind-the-scenes bedrooms. It was built in 2010 to exceed Manitoba’s Polar Bear Protection Act standards and can accommodate up to three adult bears as well as cubs. There are currently only 57 polar bears in zoos in the United States due in part to the strict animal care standards that must be met. This makes Nuniq and Berlin both important ambassadors for their species,” the zoo continued.
