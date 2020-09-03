KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of their Masai giraffe named Lizzie.
Lizzie was eight years old and was born at the zoo in 2012.
Lizzie had been having gastrointestinal issues for several months. The zoo's veterinary team had consulted with large animal specialists. Also, the staff was trying to help her feel better with supplemental nutrition and treatments.
However, her health worsened last week and the decision was made that Lizzie should be humanely euthanized.
The initial findings of the necropsy support a diagnosis of rumenitis, which is inflammation of the stomach. Lizzie had contracted salmonella, which was likely a contributing factor.
The zoo said salmonella is common in wild birds, reptiles, and other animals that are native to the area.
Lizzie's mother, Mahali, remains at the zoo.
Mahali gave birth to another giraffe named Dixie in 2018. Dixie died about two months ago of rumenitis and also had salmonella. The zoo said that makes "this loss even more difficult."
"Please keep all those who loved and cared for Lizzie in your thoughts as she will be deeply missed," the zoo said in a statement released Thursday.
