KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City is one step closer to getting a state-of-the-art aquarium!
From polar bears to penguins, Kansas City has welcomed new attractions to the zoo with open arms and now we’re getting closer to another one. A massive aquarium packed with creatures you can only see, under the sea!
“It’s inside the zoo so it’s included with your admission, so you don’t come in and pay something to get in the zoo and another fee to get into the aquarium. It’s all one admission fee," said Randy Wisthoff, director of KC Zoo.
Everything from sharks to sea horses to sea otters, they’ll all be there. The parks dept gave its blessing to the project today. The zoo will need to raise an additional $5 million to make the $75 million project a reality and the pandemic isn’t helping with that goal.
“That fundraising has kind of been suspended for now ...there’s so much need for social things and health related things out there that we just stepped back a little bit on kind of launching a formal fundraising campaign," said Wisthoff.
But eventually it will continue. This dream they’ve been working on now since 2014. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says it’ll only further serve to put Kansas city’s zoo on the map.
"For years we’ve been looking at how can we enhance the Kansas City zoo ...we’ve put in tens of millions ...hundreds of millions probably in Zoo enhancement ...so that the zoos a lot cooler of a place than it was when I was a kid growing up in Kansas City ...this is just another tool of the zoo to make it a truly regional attraction that I think Kansas City deserves," said Lucas.
The goal is to start construction in 2021 with a grand opening in 2023.
