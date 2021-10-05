KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Zoo has announced a western lowland gorilla recently had SARS-CoV-2, the Delta variant of the virus known as COVID-19.
Five other gorillas that make up the zoo’s troop and are presumed to also be positive while they wait for test results.
The zoo reports all the gorillas have shown symptoms such as coughing, loss of appetite and lethargy.
The gorillas are on vitamin C, zinc and ibuprofen.
The zoo is currently waiting to vaccinate gorillas and other mammals at the zoo.
The zoo released this statement:
"As always, the top priority of the Kansas City Zoo is the health and safety of our animals, guests, and staff. As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, the Zoo implemented protocols to keep susceptible animals and their caregivers safe. While we do not know exactly how the gorillas came to be infected, we have worked to minimize the risk through limited contact and the use of appropriate PPE."
