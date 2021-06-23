KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman has claimed the top prize from the Missouri Lottery's $3 scratchers game "Gold Mine."
Mae Black purchased her $50,000 winning ticket from World Liquor on Woodland Avenue in KC.
"I had to look at it about 10 times," Black said. "I didn't believe it. I said, 'is this counterfeit? Am I seeing things?"
In 2020, Jackson County players won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.
