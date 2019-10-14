KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police say a man is in custody after fatally shooting a woman and then waiting for officers to arrive at the scene.
The woman was shot about 11:30 a.m. Monday near 43rd Street and Hardesty Avenue in eastern Kansas City and died by the time officers arrived.
Police Capt. Tim Hernandez said the alleged shooter remained at the scene and police are not looking for more suspects.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
The woman's death was the fourth fatal shooting in the Kansas City area since Saturday. The city has recorded 119 homicides this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.