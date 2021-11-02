PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to life in prison for drowning one of her sons and trying to smother the other.
According to the Platte County Prosecutor's Office, 34-year-old Aushena Warren was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
"Imagine the horror of these two boys, one of whom was drowned by his mother and the other who survived his mother's murderous intentions," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. "Life in prison was the only fair and just sentence."
According to his office, Warren tried to smother her 6-year-old son to death while he was lying in bed at their home on N. London Avenue on Jun 17, 2017.
Then, she drowned her 8-year-old son in a bathtub full of water.
Warren's husband was at work when this happened. He rushed home after receiving a FaceTime call from his 6-year-old.
Warren wasn't there, but he found his 8-year-old unresponsive in the tub full of water. Emergency personnel declared the boy dead at the scene and it was concluded that he'd died as the result of a homicide.
People passing by saw Warren jump from the Kit Bond Bridge just before 10 a.m. on the same day the crimes happened. Crews with the fire department rescued her, as they happened to be in the area, and she was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.
Warren left a note at the scene of the crimes. It said:
"Tell the world I’m sorry. I had to save us from this financial crisis. There was no way to fund our lives and I blame myself for that. I had to save the babies from wondering why their parents had to give them up to family or the system. I’m so sorry. Mom, I’m sorry... [Name redacted], I’m sorry. I love you guys... You’ll never understand this and nothing makes this acceptable...but I had to save the babies. [Husband's name redacted]... I’m sorry, I blame myself and lack of everything for us landing here."
After a search warrant was obtained, Warren's iPhone was searched and it was found that she'd conducted the following searches:
- "how long does it take to drown"
- "how long does it take to suffocate someone"
- "mother murders children"
- "can pillows smother"
- "which kills you faster suffocating or drowning"
- "family of mother who drowned children"
- "missouri women prison"
- "how I became a murderer."
The boys' father testified prior to sentencing and said:
"His mother murdered my son at the tender age of eight. . . . He would be 13 this year, in the 7th grade, excelling at anything he’d set his mind to do. Academics, sports, and being a great big brother! He was such a great kid. He was special. There’s no moment, no minute, no hour in the day that I don’t think of him and wish he were here."
Warren's attorney argued for a probation sentence, saying Warren "was beset by metal issues." However, Attorney Zahnd asked the court to impose a life sentence.
"Like almost every eight-year-old boy, this murder victim had a lifetime of potential in front of him," Zahnd said. "It is unbelievably tragic that he did not live to grow into that potential. We can only hope that his surviving little brother will continue to heal from the trauma visited on him and live out his own life of great potential."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.