KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A 52-year-old Kansas City woman has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison without parole for embezzlement.
Kathleen Frederico was an accountant at Saint Luke's Foundation when she embezzled the money. During her sentencing Tuesday, Frederico was ordered to pay $546,603 in restitution. She pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud.
Frederico admitted she engaged in two related embezzlement schemes during the 14 years she worked for the foundation. Prosecutors say an auditor found she embezzled $1.2 million but bank records from the earliest years were not available, leaving evidence that she took at least $546,603 from the foundation.
Her embezzlement occurred from June 2003 to March 2017. She used the money for shopping, travel, bills and purchases to support her drug habit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.