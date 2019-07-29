KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If ever there was a true sign of love, this would have to be it.
A Kansas City woman is hoping a billboard and others like it will not only change a life but possibly save one, too.
Nicole Leth wants you to know you are enough.
“It says you are human. You are lovable. You are strong, and you are enough," she said.
The words were carefully crafted to make a difference.
“When I was 17, I lost my father to suicide, and I made it my mission to save a life with my artwork," she said.
That was nine years ago, and now the 26-year-old is making good on that promise she made.
It’s a message she feels so strongly about sending, she saved her money for months to make it happen.
“I just thought about what I needed to hear on a bad day, and I spoke from that place cause I knew that was the most authentic and it was just a representation of that real place I think we all have been to before," she said.
Leth is hoping the brand new billboard will be the first of many across the metro -- a sign for people who may be struggling.
She says she’s already getting feedback it’s made a difference.
“It’s already impacted them in a way that they didn’t know they could be impacted, and that’s already enough for me ... I could stop today and those messages would make this all enough," she said.
Leth started a fund to donate to sponsor these billboards. Click here for more information.
