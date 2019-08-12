Generic Police Lights 2
(KCTV5 News)

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 42-year-old woman riding a motorcycle on Sunday is recovering from injuries after her motorcycle overturned.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the woman was riding a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Route Y at 247th Street around 6:30 p.m.

The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, partially ejecting the woman. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol was assisted by Belton fire in this crash.

