JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman is recovering from her injuries after being attacked at a local bus stop last week.
“I came close to losing consciousness several times,” says Lisa Jones.
Jones said she was waiting at the Swope Parkway and Prospect Avenue bus stop last Thursday when a suspicious man began attacking her, trying to take her phoen.
The incident left her with face full of bruises, with her arm in a sling, and in a state of fear.
“Nine out of 10 times, if we are at the bus stop it’s because we can’t afford to get a cab, we can’t afford an Uber, we can’t afford to pay someone to pick us up. So, you’re robbing the poor people,” said Jones
The police report said officers were dispatched just after 7:30 pm.
The authorities were able to arrest the suspect, now identified as Curtis Harris. He’s been charged with felony second-degree robbery.
Court documents say he grabbed Jones' hair and pulled her to the ground. Harris then started punching her in the face multiple times and also kicking her in the face while she was on the ground.
Jones had blood on her face and arm.
“You don’t know what really to think when you have somebody literally slamming your face into a metro bus stop, into the concrete, over a cellphone,” said Jones.
She said this situation is concerning because it could easily happen to someone else.
On top of that, she’s also alarmed that people watched as she was getting beat up.
“Some people were too busy, too focused on trying to get home to their family, or they just were scared to get involved because they didn’t want to get attacked maybe. Even still, if two people jumped in and grabbed this man long enough for me to get up and breathe, I would have been grateful,” said Jones.
KCTV5 News reached out to KCATA; they said they are unaware of the incident but have no comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.