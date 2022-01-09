BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- An overnight crash in Buchanan County has left one person dead.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, a car was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-29 just north of Faucett when it struck another vehicle.
The front left side of the southbound car struck the left front side of the northbound car. Both went into the median, with the northbound car hitting the cable barrier and coming to rest in the I-29 south lanes.
The driver of car going the wrong way was killed and declared dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 53-year-old Kim Pawling of Kansas City.
No other injuries were noted in the report.
