JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman has been convicted in connection with a shooting that left three people dead in 2019.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Lynnsey D. Jones was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
A jury found her guilty late Thursday. She will be sentenced at a later date.
According to court records, officers went to the area of E. 45th Street and S. Benton Avenue after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots. There, they found three people dead.
Jones was taken into custody at the scene.
A gun was found in a vehicle that she had been seen getting into on the passenger side.
Another suspect was also taken into custody. Currently, a second defendant is awaiting trial in connection with this case.
KCTV5's Emily Rittman reported on this case back when it happened.
