360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka

360 KC Vodka has released its limited edition barbeque flavor to honor its Kansas City roots.

 (360 KC Vodka)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Who says you can't have your Kansas City barbecue and drink it, too.

The spicy, sweet and tangy vodka is said to be perfect for brunch, cookouts, watch parties and of course, Kansas City Chiefs tailgates.

It is now available exclusively throughout the Kansas City metro area. Click here to see where to buy.

Recipe idea:

360 BARBEQUE RIB BLOODY MARY

- INGREDIENTS -

2.0 oz 360 Barbeque Flavored Vodka

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.25 oz Worcestershire Sauce

1.0 oz Sweet BBQ Sauce

Bloody Mary Mix

- HOW TO MIX -

Rim a pint glass with your favorite BBQ dry rub seasoning and fill glass with ice. Add in 360 Barbeque Flavored Vodka, lime juice, sweet bbq sauce, worcestershire sauce, and fill with your favorite bloody mary mix. Garnish with a big fall off the bone rib.

Click here for more recipe ideas.

