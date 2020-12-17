Steve Frigo, head of Pharmacy Services for Mercy Hospital, displays a vial of Pfizer vaccine at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri on Monday, December 14, 2020. The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis. Front-line health care workers who work directly or in close contact with COVID-19 patients, will be the first to be vaccinated. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI