KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After being left off an initial list to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the Kansas City VA Medical Center says they will receive a limited shipment of the vaccine next week.
The VA says it will offer the vaccine to veterans identified as "high risk" and health career personnel.
The Kansas City VA was left off a list of 37 initial recipients of the vaccine.
The decision was made by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Full statement from the KCVA:
COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to KCVA!
Dear Veterans,
We're working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to provide COVID-19 vaccines to KCVA Veterans and health care personnel. We know you have a lot of questions, and information is changing quickly. We'll continue to send out updates as we have new information to offer.
Who will get a COVID-19 vaccine first:
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. We’ll have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We anticipate the first vaccine shipment to arrive at KCVA the week of Dec. 21, 2020.
We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.
Under this plan, we’ll first offer vaccines to these 2 groups:
- VA health care personnel – vaccinating our high-risk VA health care personnel helps us continue providing care for Veterans
- Veterans identified as high risk
We based this plan on these criteria from CDC guidelines:
- Risk of becoming infected with the virus
- Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19
- Risk of spreading the virus to others
- Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work
After the first 2 groups, we’ll begin to offer vaccines to more Veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time.
Safety:
The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Safety is KCVA’s top priority while federal partners work to make a COVID-19 vaccine available. We’ll closely monitor everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine for reactions, side effects, or adverse events. An adverse event is an injury or harm that happens to someone after they receive a vaccine, which may or may not have been caused by the vaccine.
We’ll report this information in our vaccine monitoring and tracking system. This is the same system we use to monitor reactions to all vaccines, including those for the flu and shingles.
Vaccines protect you and the people around you. Protecting whole communities from diseases like COVID-19 is an important reason for everyone to get vaccines. We call this “community immunity.”
When enough people are vaccinated and develop immunity to a certain virus, that virus can’t spread as easily from person to person. This means that everyone in the community is less likely to get infected.
Even if some people do still get infected, there’s less chance of an outbreak that causes many people in the community to get sick at the same time. This helps prevent issues like too many people needing care at once and not having enough hospital beds or health care providers.
Again, enrolled Veterans will be contacted by their Primary Care team when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is administered via two injections given 21 or 28 days apart, depending on which vaccine you receive. The immunization team will schedule your second appointment when you receive the first round of the vaccine. Agreeing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary and there is no charge or copay required.
Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or monitor the KCVA social media sites.
DAVID ISAACKS, FACHE
KCVA Medical Center Director
