KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Veteran's Affairs Medical Center is expecting a shipment of the newly-approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as today (Monday), and are ready to start vaccinating veterans immediately afterward.
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine on Friday, and shipments started heading out immediately from the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tenn.
Since elderly patients and long-term-care patients are among those on the priority list to be vaccinated---along with medical workers---the VA had coordinated with the CDC and Operation Warp Speed to plan for mass vaccination of VA staff and veterans.
The first vaccines at the facility will go to frontline staff and veterans who are at the greatest risk from COVID-19. As supplies increase, additional people at the facility will receive the vaccine based on age and health considerations.
“We are excited that our initial vaccine shipment is on its way,” said David Isaacks, KCVA Medical Center Director. “This is a huge step forward in the fight against this deadly disease and we have set our plans in motion to start vaccinations the day after our shipment arrives.”
While the initial vaccine shipment will be somewhat limited, the VA expects more supplies to be available in the coming weeks.
“KCVA is well prepared and positioned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations,” Isaacks said. “Our ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
