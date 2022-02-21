KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two adults and a child were found shot in a vehicle in a parking lot in Kansas City early Monday morning. The adults died of their injuries, and the child is critical, police say.
Officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to a shooting call at a parking lot at Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue. Responders found two adults and a boy under the age of 10 shot in a vehicle in the parking lot. The adults died at the scene. The boy was described by authorities as critical but stable.
Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and the identities of those involved. No suspects are in custody. Police are canvassing for eyewitnesses and processing the evidence.
Detectives are hopeful that since the scene is in the middle of several multi-family homes, someone may have seen or heard something. They are asking anyone with any potential information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
