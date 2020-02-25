KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Democratic Party will be hosting a presidential candidate forum two days before the Missouri primary.
Multiple party officials tell KCTV5 News the forum will be held at March 8 at 2 p.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center.
KCTV5 News is still working to learn how you can get tickets to be there. We will give you that information as soon as we get it.
Some candidates have already confirmed they'll be there, but the party did not elaborate on which ones will be there. However, the party expects all the candidates to be there.
Seventy-eight delegates will be representing Missouri at the Democratic National Convention in July. Clenching those votes could be critical for a candidate to secure the Democratic nomination.
The forum planned at the Convention Center is a chance for candidates to win you over ahead of the primary. This presidential forum will offer a chance to see candidates in person before you cast your ballot for who you think should represent the Democratic party in November.
Remington Research Group did a poll last month and found in Missouri that Joe Biden is the most favorited democratic candidate followed by Bloomberg.
Right now, seven candidates have qualified for the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday evening. You can only watch it on KCTV5 at 7 p.m.
Then, stick around for KCTV5 News at 10 p.m. KCTV5 political analysts Sly James and Pete Mundo will join us with their reactions.
Plus, we will reveal the results of our exclusive KCTV5 Missouri primary poll. Who's leading in Missouri? And what do voters care about most? All will be answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.