KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City officials announced a new initiative Wednesday to combat homeless: tiny homes.
The city plans to create a community that would have 150 beds to people in need of housing. They have yet to announce a location for the tiny home village.
“This is a independent, safe, respectful, and private home for people to live in as long as they need,” City Manager Brian Platt said.
Platt reached out to non-profit Merging KC weeks ago to collaborate on the effort. The non-profit was created over a year ago with the goal of bringing different area organizations together to bridge the gap between people living on the streets, and those ready to support themselves in permanent housing solutions.
Houston DeFoe, co-founder and President of Merging KC, came up with the idea of the tiny home village.
“This is kind of to give them their first step in the right direction. Give them a safe place to live, lock up personal items on their way, it’s heated cooled. They are prepared for four seasons,” DeFoe said.
The homes are made of mold-resistant, replaceable panels that are easy to clean and can be constructed in less than an hour. They have lights, electrical outlets, heating, cooling, and lockable doors and windows.
The tiny home community, to be called “Verge,” will also have structures for case workers, round-the-clock security, medical personnel, and volunteer services. The main goal is get homeless people off the streets and in a situation where they can start the process of rebuilding their lives.
“If we can get them out of that situation and into a safe environment, it will actually let them start working on some mental health issues or start progressing towards programs they need to get into,” DeFoe said.
The city wants to fund the effort using federal stimulus funding. Platt says it’s more affordable than putting people in hotels, faster than building affordable housing, and gives people back some dignity and sense of ownership.
“This is one of several solutions we are exploring to create housing options that meet the diverse needs of our unhoused community,” Platt said.
Among the other options being explored are; providing services to more than 300 people moved from tent encampments to local hotels in a 90-day program, a Kansas City Land Bank program to sell vacant homes for $1, establishing an “unhoused task force” to look for more solutions, and giving funding to organizations currently working to serve the homeless community.
“Never again will we do what too many of us have done over the years; when you see somebody who is on the streets and you look the other way. Kansas City is not looking the other way anymore,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
