KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders on Wednesday morning approved a measure to extend the city's mask mandate during a committee meeting at City Hall, setting up the Council to vote on full implementation Thursday afternoon.
The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee met at 9 a.m. with two items on the agenda related to the city's mask mandate in places of public accommodation. One would extend the current citywide mandate through Nov. 4. It is currently set to expire Thursday. The other measure would apply the city's mask mandate only to those under the age of 18, including in schools.
The committee ultimately voted to extend the current mandate to Nov. 4. That requires masks to be worn anywhere where the public are welcome, including private businesses such as bars and restaurants within the city. That extension must still be passed by the City Council, though. The Council meets on Thursday afternoon on the 26th Floor of City Hall.
Jackson County leaders on Monday extended the county's indoor mask mandate by 30 days through the same date, Nov. 6. The city and the county are seen as separate government entities, though, and their jurisdictions do not include each other.
