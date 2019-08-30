KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of two men who were fighting outside the Brush Creek Community Center on Sunday.
Treshaun Hawkins faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000.
According to court records, police responded about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 to the area of Brush Creek Community Center in the 3800 block of Emanuel Cleaver Blvd. on a reported shooting.
A witness said her boyfriend, Cartez Seals, 28, had been in fight there when there were gunshots. Another victim, Marcus Neal, 29, was struck by gunshots, along with Seals.
Another male, later identified as Hawkins, was videorecording the fight, records state.
According to court records, video surveillance showed Seals and Neal in a fight and a gun fell to the ground. Both Seals and Neal were on the ground fighting, when Hawkins walked up to them as they were fighting on the ground and shot at them. Hawkins fled the scene.
A vehicle observed at the scene, a computer check showed, was connected to Hawkins, prosecutors say. The registered owner, a family member of Hawkins, said he had the vehicle the evening of the shootings. Hawkins told family members that he was at the scene.
