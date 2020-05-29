KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - There are a lot of questions about the future of education, and school officials in Kansas City are coming up with plans to keep students learning in a safe way.

Teachers with Kansas City Public Schools typically return to school to get their classrooms in order in August, so they’re anxiously awaiting a plan from district leaders for the next school year.

There are a lot of questions about whether classes will remain virtual or in-person. If students do come back to the classroom, there’s no doubt things will be a lot different. Parents can expect smaller class sizes, schedule changes and students will likely be told to stay 6 feet away from each other.

Teachers with younger grade levels worry the adjustment will be difficult for students.

“When they’re saying my class is going to have to be social distancing so I can’t go next to the kid to help them write, I can’t help them sound out words, it’s going to be really difficult and every grade is going to have its own challenges,” Troost Elementary first grade teacher David Price explained.

A new poll found 20 percent of teachers are unlikely to return to classrooms next school year, and districts across the country are looking into ways to keep schools safe.

While no local districts have released plans yet, Los Angeles County education leaders have released a plan to get more than 2 million students back to class, and their plan might offer a glimpse of what school could look like closer to home.

In LA County education officials will require all students to wear masks. Class sizes will be limited to 16, and students will eat lunch in their classrooms. Hallways will be one way and each student will be assigned one ball to play with alone. There will also be staggered schedules.

Some teachers like price worry these changes will impact some students more than others.

“I’m really worried that these models won’t allow for equity of learning,” he told KCTV5 News. “I think it will work really well in some schools, it will work really well in some school districts then others will have a really difficult time.“

Local teachers union leaders will be meet with KCPS superintendent Mark T. Bedell Friday to talk more about what will happen in the fall.