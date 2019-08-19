KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, is evicting the Kansas City T-Bones from the public-owned stadium in Village West for defaulting on agreed upon payments to the Unified Government and Board of Public Utilities.
The eviction letter was sent on Aug. 16 and orders the baseball team to leave the stadium and remove all of its property by Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.
The notice of default was sent last September alerting the T-Bones it was behind in making required payments.
The Unified Government re-worked the management agreement with the T-Bones in 2017 in an effort to keep the team in the stadium.
Under the agreement, the T-Bones are responsible for paying current utility bills, past due utility bills and past due payments for use of the stadium.
As of the date of the eviction notice, the T-bones are delinquent in paying $358,439,53 in current utility payments, $328,749.77 in past due Board of Public Utilities costs and $75,545.10 owed under the lease agreement for use of the stadium.
As of the date of the eviction notice, the T-Bones owners have made only three out of 48 monthly payments of $1,678, making the baseball organization in default for 45 monthly payments.
The T-Bones sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “The millions of fans who have enjoyed our product over nearly two decades should share our optimism for the future as we work to close the sale to the next operator of this franchise.”
We are shocked by what appears to be this capricious action.
We have been in close communication with the UG, keeping them apprised of our status as we work toward a sale of the club. Today’s timing is the real surprise, as we’ve shared publicly—and with the UG—that a sale will not be completed or announced during the season.
Baseball continues this week, as we’re in the midst of a franchise-record winning streak (12 games!), and hopefully into the playoffs as we defend our league championship. We remain optimistic that a solution will be reached in the short-term, to retain baseball in a great market, for the long-term.
