KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Symphony is planning to resume in-person concerts in mid-January.
In a news release, the symphony announced that it plans to start performing again at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts on Jan. 17, 2021.
“We are energized and elated to resume orchestral performances in person and online," said Danny Beckley, the Kansas City Symphony's Executive Director. "While we have been able to perform for audiences throughout the fall in chamber ensembles, the sound and repertoire of an orchestra — even a smaller orchestra — is something special that we all have missed over these last many months.”
Audiences up to 300 people will be allowed in the center for performances.
An enhanced digital streaming service will also be offered.
The symphony has not performed since March.
