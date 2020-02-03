KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – McGonigle’s Market, a longtime south Kansas City independent market and grocer, will soon be under new ownership.
In an open letter posted on the store’s website, owner Mike McGonigle explained that after going through health issues in 2015 he began looking for “an appropriate transition” for the store.
“I am proud to have survived as an independent retailer in the age of box stores and internet groceries,” McGonigle said in a release. “But, in this highly competitive world, it has become more and more challenging to keep the storefront going and after some health issues in 2015, I centered my thoughts on an appropriate transition for the store.”
The business will soon be part of Fareway Stores, Inc., a family-owned chain based out of Boone, Iowa, with locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.
“It was a difficult decision for me, but ultimately it was a perfect fit for this corner,” McGonigle told KCTV5 News, noting that Fareway’s stores were well known for their quality meat counters, as was his store. He also said Fareway will interview all of the current employees of the store as it transitions to the new ownership.
The Kansas City store opened in May of 1951, with McGonigle taking over the business from his father in the early 1980s. Since that time the market has added catering, deli and barbecue operations to the business, all of which will continue under the new ownership.
In addition to those services staying in place, customers with McGonigle’s gift cards will still be able to use them at the soon-to-be-renamed Fareway Meat Market and McGonigle’s Kitchen + Catering. McGonigle also said the store is selling other items as they liquidate inventory.
“You are welcome to come in and save on some of our fine gourmet products,” he said the in release. “Hopefully, I will get a chance to greet you personally and to say, ‘Thank you for shopping at McGonigle’s and have a great day’ one more time.”
The store will remain open Monday through Saturday until Friday, February 21. The re-opening of the store is expected sometime in early March.
