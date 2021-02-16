KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the second year in a row, Kansas City's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled.
Organizers say with the extension of Kansas City's state of emergency they will be unable to host the parade for the public. They say they are already looking forward to next year.
The 2022 parade theme will be "Irish Wit & Whimsy." Entry applications are expected to open at the beginning of November.
