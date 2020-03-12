KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus, organizers say.
There is no word yet on if it may be rescheduled.
"Canceling the parade was not a decision we made lightly,” said Adam Cannon, senior co-chair for the parade. “For 48 years, the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a tradition for families, businesses, organizations and so many more. But, with the rapid developments that have occurred over the last 24 hours including the announcement from the World Health Organization and the President’s address to the nation, we feel that the most responsible thing we can do is cancel the parade.”
Parade organizers say they will spend the next 24 hours regrouping and discussing the plan for moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.